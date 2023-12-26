AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gabriel T. Wheeler, 45, of Amsterdam, was arrested on multiple drug charges. Wheeler was taken into custody following an investigation into reported narcotics sales in Amsterdam.

Amsterdam Police say Wheeler was wanted on an active warrant. He was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree, and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree.

Wheeler was arraigned in Amsterdam City Court. He was remanded to the Montgomery County Corrections with a $10,000 cash or $50,000 bond bail.