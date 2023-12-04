BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The man accused of holding up the Stewart’s Shop in Malta in September was arraigned in court on Thursday. Daniel McKay II, 40, of Amsterdam, allegedly entered the store and demanded money from the register while stating he had a gun on him.

McKay was located at a nearby hotel and arrested. Police say McKay entered the Ben & Jerry’s store in Saratoga Springs earlier that day and demanded money while stating he had a gun.

No one was injured in either incident and no weapon was displayed. He was arraigned on charges of first and third-degree robbery, grand larceny in the fourth-degree, and petit larceny.