Amsterdam Library to close for two weeks due to COVID

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Amsterdam Library will be closing for two weeks to follow COVID safety protocol, according to its website. They expect to open on Dec. 14.
At this time, the library is unable to offer curbside service.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases
LATEST STORIES
- As COVID-19 rates rise across New York, Governor Cuomo worried about potential vaccine hurdles
- Recent study finds postpartum depression can last up to 3 years for mothers
- Albany Police partners with resident to create community dialogue program
- SEFCU donating 24,000 N95 masks to Albany Med and St. Peter’s Hospital
- Who’s on President-elect Biden’s team of top economic advisers?