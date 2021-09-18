Amsterdam holds their 5th annual ItaliaFest

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Amsterdam held it’s annual Italiafest on Bridge Street on Saturday.

“You just have to love good food and good company, this festival is for you,” says NYS Assemblymember Angelo Santabarbara. You should probably come to the festival on an empty stomach, that’s what Amsterdam Native Rocco Natale did. He won the spaghetti eating contest, he also won in 2019. “I usually fast during the day, so I did my normal routine just fasting and then I eat whatever I want for dinner and it’s worked two times in a row,” says Rocco.

ItaliaFest had live music, games, rides and wine tasting…something for the whole family to enjoy. Italiafest has been an event many people have been waiting for. “Judging visually from what I see, this may be the best turnout they ever had for this festival for any festival on the south side,” says Assemblymember Santabarbara.

The even brought the community together and shinned some light on the local businesses. “They are great businesses, a lot of these people a lot of these names have been in our city for 100 years. It’s a very historical neighborhood with a lot of historical people who have been in these businesses for years. Today is a great celebration for them as well,” says Amsterdam Mayor Michael Cinquanti.

Mayor Cinquanti says this event is what the community needed. “It has been such a long time for us to be able to put an event on like this and to see all these people here and everyone enjoying it it does our heart good. It’s a great thing for our city and it’s a great thing for the people of our city.”