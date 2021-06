AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – June 19 at 6 p.m., the City of Amsterdam presents Sunset Festival Sponsored by Lanzi Family Restaurants. The event will take place at Riverlink Park and won’t start until Jen Marshall and Paul Cirillo finish their 50-mile run to raise funds and awareness for child hunger.

J. Marco Johnson will be performing live music, and food and drinks will be at Astoria Landing at Riverlink Park Marina.