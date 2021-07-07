Amsterdam duo arrested after officer on patrol spots stolen car

Pictured left to right: Jaji Dukuray and Kyle Dery

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Saturday arrested Jaji Dukuray, 25, and Kyle Dery, 22, both from Amsterdam, N.Y. after a Sheriff’s Deputy on patrol was alerted of a stolen car that passed him.

Police say the Deputy tried to stop the car, but the driver tried to avoid the Deputy by turning off the car lights and pulling into the parking lot of a business. The car was eventually found and stopped in the parking lot where Dukuray and Dery were taken into custody.

During the stop, police reportedly found a handgun inside the car as well.

Weapon allegedly found during traffic stop, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office

The Driver, Dukuray, and passenger, Dery, were charged with the following:

  • Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle in the 1st degree
  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd degree
  • Willful Defacement of a Weapon
  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd degree.

All charges are Class D Felonies. Both men were processed and arraigned in the Town of Amsterdam Court where they were remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. Dukuray was held on $30,000 cash bail or $50,000 secured bond and Dery was held on $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 secured bond, according to police.

