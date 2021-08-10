Amsterdam Craft Beer Fest Saturday, Aug. 14

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Amsterdam’s 4th Annual Craft Beer Fest will be taking place Saturday, August 14 from 1-5 p.m. in Riverlink Park. Put on by the City of Amsterdam and the Amsterdam Tourism, Marketing, & Recreation Department, the event is sponsored by Southside Beverage.

Over 150 samples of craft beer, ciders and seltzers will be available from breweries including District 96, Kentucky, Drowned Lands, Beer Tree, Tin Barn, Equilibrium, Other Half Finger Lakes, Fifth Frame, Singlecut, and The Bruery.

There will also be live music with local band MedRock, a Sticker Mule game area, a photo booth, and food to buy from Astoria Landing or D. D. Enterprises. The first 50 people to purchase tickets will get a free craft beer T-shirt and the first 400 purchased tickets will get a free souvenir glass.

Tickets bought in advance are $40 and $45 after August 10 or at the door. They include unlimited sampling for four hours. Designated driver tickets are $5 online or at the door. Tickets can be purchased online or in-person at Southside Beverage.

For more information visit the events Facebook page or contact Michele Pawlik by phone at (518)841-4307 or by email at mpawlik@amsterdamny.gov.