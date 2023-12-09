AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) -Not far from Exit 27, Amsterdam Cannabis is finally budding with business. The dispensary was able to hold its grand opening on Saturday, December 9.

The Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary, or CAURD, license program moved forward after an injunction-halting process was lifted on Friday, December 1. “It’s relieving to finally have the go-ahead to open. We didn’t know what was going to happen,” said Chief Operating Officer, Anthony Marcellino.

The location employs around 30 employees. The owners told NEWS10’s Anthony Krolikowski they have been trained and ready to work since before the injunction and now can.

“Some part-time, couple full-time people. We’re really happy to employ a lot of local people. Some people we’ve know, some people we just met and everybody’s doing really well,” described Marcellino.

Products are shown behind glass and ordered with the help of staff. “Let in through the secured door and greeted by a budtender that can help them facilitate their order and get them ready for processing. They’ll pack the order and send them out the door once they pay the cashier.”

Amsterdam Cannabis will be open seven days a week. According to New York State Law, you must be 21 years of age or older to purchase cannabis products.