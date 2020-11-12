Amsterdam boil water advisory

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Amsterdam announced a boil water advisory Starting on Thursday, November 12. The advisory lasts until further notice.

The advisory came about due to water work happened on Market Street. The following streets will have to boil their water once the water is turned on.

Beacon Avenue

Brown Street

Chapel Place

Christman Plac

Columbia Street

Coolidge Road

Dartmouth Street;

Deal Place;

Evelyn Avenue

Fairmount Avenue

Francisco Road

George Street

Glen Avenue

Grant Avenue

Harvard Avenue

Henrietta Boulevard

Highland Road

Hill Crest Springs

Keeler Road

Knollwood Avenue

Liberty House on Highland Road

Liberty House on Van Dyke Avenue

Lincoln Avenue

Lindbergh Avenue

Market Street

McClellan Avenue

McGibbon Avenue

Memorial Hospital

Northampton Road

Oakland Avenue

Pershing Road

Princeton Street

Pysanka Circle

Ramsey Avenue

Romeyn Avenue

Ruth Street

Sixth Avenue

Stamford Avenue

Summit Avenue

Sunset Road

Sylvia Lane

The Mall

Tremont Avenue

University Place

Valley View Road

Van Dyke Avenue

Wesleyan Avenue

Whispering Pines Preschool

Wilkes Avenue

Wilkinson Nursing Home

Yale Street

Zanella Road

Water should be brought to a rolling boil and boiled for one minute. Any questions can be directed to the Department of Public Works (518) 842-3691.