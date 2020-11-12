Amsterdam boil water advisory

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Amsterdam announced a boil water advisory Starting on Thursday, November 12. The advisory lasts until further notice.
The advisory came about due to water work happened on Market Street. The following streets will have to boil their water once the water is turned on.
- Beacon Avenue
- Brown Street
- Chapel Place
- Christman Plac
- Columbia Street
- Coolidge Road
- Dartmouth Street;
- Deal Place;
- Evelyn Avenue
- Fairmount Avenue
- Francisco Road
- George Street
- Glen Avenue
- Grant Avenue
- Harvard Avenue
- Henrietta Boulevard
- Highland Road
- Hill Crest Springs
- Keeler Road
- Knollwood Avenue
- Liberty House on Highland Road
- Liberty House on Van Dyke Avenue
- Lincoln Avenue
- Lindbergh Avenue
- Market Street
- McClellan Avenue
- McGibbon Avenue
- Memorial Hospital
- Northampton Road
- Oakland Avenue
- Pershing Road
- Princeton Street
- Pysanka Circle
- Ramsey Avenue
- Romeyn Avenue
- Ruth Street
- Sixth Avenue
- Stamford Avenue
- Summit Avenue
- Sunset Road
- Sylvia Lane
- The Mall
- Tremont Avenue
- University Place
- Valley View Road
- Van Dyke Avenue
- Wesleyan Avenue
- Whispering Pines Preschool
- Wilkes Avenue
- Wilkinson Nursing Home
- Yale Street
- Zanella Road
Water should be brought to a rolling boil and boiled for one minute. Any questions can be directed to the Department of Public Works (518) 842-3691.