Amsterdam boil water advisory issued

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials in Amsterdam sent out a boil water advisory on Thursday due to water work on Market Street. Residents on the following streets will have to boil their water for one minute.
- Beacon Avenue;
- Brown Street;
- Chapel Place;
- Christman Place;
- Columbia Street;
- Coolidge Road;
- Dartmouth Street;
- Deal Place;
- Evelyn Avenue;
- Fairmount Avenue;
- Francisco Road;
- George Street;
- Glen Avenue;
- Grant Avenue;
- Harvard Avenue;
- Henrietta Blvd.;
- Highland Road;
- Hill Crest Springs;
- Keeler Road;
- Knollwood Avenue;
- Liberty House on Highland Road;
- Liberty House on Van Dyke Avenue;
- Lincoln Avenue;
- Lindbergh Avenue;
- Market Street;
- McClellan Avenue;
- McGibbon Avenue;
- Memorial Hospital;
- Northampton Road;
- Oakland Avenue;
- Pershing Road;
- Princeton Street;
- Pysanka Circle;
- Ramsey Avenue;
- Romeyn Avenue;
- Ruth Street;
- Sixth Avenue;
- Stamford Avenue;
- Summit Avenue;
- Sunset Road;
- Sylvia Lane;
- The Mall;
- Tremont Avenue;
- University Place;
- Valley View Road;
- Van Dyke Avenue;
- Wesleyan Avenue;
- Whispering Pines Preschool;
- Wilkes Avenue;
- Wilkinson Nursing Home;
- Yale Street;
- Zanella Road;
Anyone with questions about this boil water advisory, please call the Department of Public Works at 518-842-3691.
LATEST STORIES
- Washington County updates COVID-19 cases
- Pittsfield ramps up COVID restrictions
- Officials: Lake George algal bloom no longer visible as it spreads to southern bays
- Tre’Davious White says he ‘thrives’ in moments against top WRs like DeAndre Hopkins
- Romney: ‘Multi-trillion dollar COVID aid bill won’t happen’