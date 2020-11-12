Amsterdam boil water advisory issued

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials in Amsterdam sent out a boil water advisory on Thursday due to water work on Market Street. Residents on the following streets will have to boil their water for one minute.

Beacon Avenue;

Brown Street;

Chapel Place;

Christman Place;

Columbia Street;

Coolidge Road;

Dartmouth Street;

Deal Place;

Evelyn Avenue;

Fairmount Avenue;

Francisco Road;

George Street;

Glen Avenue;

Grant Avenue;

Harvard Avenue;

Henrietta Blvd.;

Highland Road;

Hill Crest Springs;

Keeler Road;

Knollwood Avenue;

Liberty House on Highland Road;

Liberty House on Van Dyke Avenue;

Lincoln Avenue;

Lindbergh Avenue;

Market Street;

McClellan Avenue;

McGibbon Avenue;

Memorial Hospital;

Northampton Road;

Oakland Avenue;

Pershing Road;

Princeton Street;

Pysanka Circle;

Ramsey Avenue;

Romeyn Avenue;

Ruth Street;

Sixth Avenue;

Stamford Avenue;

Summit Avenue;

Sunset Road;

Sylvia Lane;

The Mall;

Tremont Avenue;

University Place;

Valley View Road;

Van Dyke Avenue;

Wesleyan Avenue;

Whispering Pines Preschool;

Wilkes Avenue;

Wilkinson Nursing Home;

Yale Street;

Zanella Road;

Anyone with questions about this boil water advisory, please call the Department of Public Works at 518-842-3691.