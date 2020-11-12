Amsterdam boil water advisory issued

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials in Amsterdam sent out a boil water advisory on Thursday due to water work on Market Street. Residents on the following streets will have to boil their water for one minute.

  • Beacon Avenue;
  • Brown Street;
  • Chapel Place;
  • Christman Place;
  • Columbia Street;
  • Coolidge Road;
  • Dartmouth Street;
  • Deal Place;
  • Evelyn Avenue;
  • Fairmount Avenue;
  • Francisco Road;
  • George Street;
  • Glen Avenue;
  • Grant Avenue;
  • Harvard Avenue;
  • Henrietta Blvd.;
  • Highland Road;
  • Hill Crest Springs;
  • Keeler Road;
  • Knollwood Avenue;
  • Liberty House on Highland Road;
  • Liberty House on Van Dyke Avenue;
  • Lincoln Avenue;
  • Lindbergh Avenue;
  • Market Street;
  • McClellan Avenue;
  • McGibbon Avenue;
  • Memorial Hospital;
  • Northampton Road;
  • Oakland Avenue;
  • Pershing Road;
  • Princeton Street;
  • Pysanka Circle;
  • Ramsey Avenue;
  • Romeyn Avenue;
  • Ruth Street;
  • Sixth Avenue;
  • Stamford Avenue;
  • Summit Avenue;
  • Sunset Road;
  • Sylvia Lane;
  • The Mall;
  • Tremont Avenue;
  • University Place;
  • Valley View Road;
  • Van Dyke Avenue;
  • Wesleyan Avenue;
  • Whispering Pines Preschool;
  • Wilkes Avenue;
  • Wilkinson Nursing Home;
  • Yale Street;
  • Zanella Road;

Anyone with questions about this boil water advisory, please call the Department of Public Works at 518-842-3691.

