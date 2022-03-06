AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Firefighters responded around 2:43 p.m. Friday to an apartment at 100 Charles Street in Amsterdam after receiving reports of a kitchen fire. When firemen arrived, according to Amsterdam Fire officials, the blaze had already reached the kitchen ceiling.

There were no injuries reported from the fire. The kitchen was heavily damaged and the apartment has heavy smoke and water damage, according to fire officials.

Volunteers from the Northeastern New York chapter of the American Red Cross aided four people after the fire, two of whom were children aged two and 11. According to Red Cross officials, volunteers offered “financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing” to the impacted individuals.