Amsterdam announces water repair works

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Amsterdam has announced that water repair works will be taking place on Chestnut Street and Trinity Place, Wednesday. Residents in the affected areas will have no water between 8 p.m. and 2:30 a.m..

The following areas will be affected by the works:

Chestnut Street from Bunn Street to Lincoln Avenue

Trinity Place from Market Street to Chestnut Street

Storrie Street from Market Street to Chestnut Street

Arnold Avenue from Market Street to Chestnut Street

Lincoln Avenue from Market Street to Glen Avenue

When the repairs are complete, residents are also advised to boil their water until further notice. Water should be brought to a rolling boil and then boiled for one minute.

Anyone with questions about the repairs or the boil water advisory should contact the Amsterdam Department of Public Works on (518)-842-3691.

