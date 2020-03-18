Ammo and gun sales increase because of coronavirus fears

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Grocery stores are already picked clean of toilet paper and food, but there is another product people are stocking up on: ammunition.

While the state works to combat the new norm the coronavirus has created, people are stocking up on supplies to make it through any prolonged social distancing they may face. Now that hand sanitizer and face masks sold out, people are stocking up on ammo as another resource.

“People coming in, I’ve talked with some of them, they are just scared that things are going to go bad, that people are going to start doing bad things because of what’s going on with the virus is what it is,” says Louie’s Gun Shop manager Vivian Woodworth.

Woodworth says that the influx in sales started around Wednesday and if people continue to purchase ammo at this rate, she estimates that the store will be out in a week.

She purchased $10,000 worth of ammo over the weekend, but doesn’t believe that will stay on the shelves for long, nor that she will be able to make another purchase for a while.

“You can get no more ammo online,” says Woodworth.

Woodworth says to stay calm, because she doesn’t think it’s going to be as bad as people fear.

LATEST STORIES: