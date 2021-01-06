Amherst resident arrested for bomb hoax at NYC mall

News

by: Tony Fay

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (WWLP) — A 22-year-old Amherst resident has been arrested for allegedly causing a bomb scare at a New York City mall earlier this week.

NYPD Detective Denise Moroney told NEWS10’s sister station in Springfield that Louis Shenker of Amherst is facing multiple charges in connection to Monday’s incident at the Queens Center Mall, including placing a false bomb.

Monday morning, police were called to the mall’s parking garage, after receiving a phone call about a potential explosive device. The NYPD says that in the garage, investigators found a Tesla with a hoax bomb strapped to it. The Tesla turned out to be stolen, and there was a husky dog trapped inside, which officers rescued.

Shenker faces additional charges of criminal possession of stolen property, and abandonment of a disabled animal.

