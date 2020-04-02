Ames Goldsmith making hand sanitizer for Glens Falls Hospital, Open Door Mission

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ames Goldsmith Corp. manufactures silver salts and silver and copper flakes and powders; the kind of materials used in cellphone and healthcare technology. But this week the company announced they have begun providing a third resource: hand sanitizer.

Distribution started this week to Glens Falls Hospital and the Open Door Mission from the company’s Harrison Avenue facility, thanks to allowance by the Food and Drug Administration giving unlicensed manufacturers the temporary OK to make hand sanitizer to help combat shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our community has a need. We have the capacity and capability. It was a pretty easy decision

to make for a company that’s been part of this regional community since 1860,” said Ames

Goldsmith President & CEO Frank Barber in a press release on Thursday.

Materials for the sanitizer are being mixed in spare process tanks using technology the plant already uses. Normal production of the usual materials is continuing unaltered. Sanitizer is being moved in one-gallon bottles, 200 to a batch.

“Ames Goldsmith has been a good friend to Glens Falls Hospital for many years, but this act of

generosity goes above and beyond,” said Cindy Sherwood, vice president of development for

Glens Falls Hospital. “They are truly going out of their way to make this sanitizer for no reason

other than it’s good for our community. We thank them on behalf of our patients and everyone

here at GFH.”

The hospital recently ceased coronavirus testing due to a supply shortage.

“It’s so incredibly thoughtful of Ames Goldsmith, our neighbor here in the First Ward, to step up

and help the not-for-profits who are on the front lines of this battle to protect our community,”

said Kim Cook, president & CEO of the Open Door Mission. “We are doing everything we can to keep our shelter residents and our staff safe, and this sanitizer is a very welcome help. We can’t let the virus in the door.”

The mission operates a food bank and homeless shelter at its location on Warren Street in Glens Falls.

New York Plant Manager Mike Forcier first had the idea, and led the production effort alongside Mike Herman, the company’s vice president of global quality systems. Forcier is also a co-owner of Springbrook Hollow Farm Distillery in Queensbury, which has also been producing sanitizer.

Ames Goldsmith also owns plants in New Jersey, Maryland, West Virginia, England, Scotland, Taiwan and Japan.