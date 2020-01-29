Americans projected to eat 1.4 billion chicken wings during the Big Game

Americans are projected to beat the record in 2020 with a projected consumption of 1.4 billion chicken wings. (Photo Courtesy: National Chicken Council.)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEWS10) — Ahead of the Big Game on Sunday, the National Chicken Council released its annual Chicken Wing report in which they project a two percent increase in wing consumption over last year.

It’s important to note that the National Chicken Council bases its prediction solely on bone-in wings. Meaning, the council is predicting Americans will eat a total of 1.4 billion bone-in chicken wings; that’s 27 million more wings consumed than last year.

To put matters into perspective, the council listed some ways to visualize 1.4 billion chicken wings:

Every player in the NFL, including the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, would have to consume 825,000 wings each to reach 1.4 billion

175 million pounds of wings weighs 1,500 times as much as the entire 49ers team and three of their team buses

1.4 billion wings could circle the circumference of the Earth 3 times

1.4 billion wings are enough to give every attendee of every Super Bowl since 1967 each 342 wings

1.4 billion wings laid end to end would stretch the entire Florida coastline, home of Super Bowl LIV, more than 9 times

If each of the 1.4 billion wings were counted as one second, they would equal about 45 years

Additionally, a survey conducted by the council, 60% of wing eaters prefer bone-in wings while 40% prefer boneless. Boneless wings are chicken breasts cut into strips, breaded, fried and tossed with sauce.