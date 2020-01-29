Americans projected to eat 1.4 billion chicken wings during the Big Game

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEWS10) — Ahead of the Big Game on Sunday, the National Chicken Council released its annual Chicken Wing report in which they project a two percent increase in wing consumption over last year.
It’s important to note that the National Chicken Council bases its prediction solely on bone-in wings. Meaning, the council is predicting Americans will eat a total of 1.4 billion bone-in chicken wings; that’s 27 million more wings consumed than last year.
To put matters into perspective, the council listed some ways to visualize 1.4 billion chicken wings:
- Every player in the NFL, including the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, would have to consume 825,000 wings each to reach 1.4 billion
- 175 million pounds of wings weighs 1,500 times as much as the entire 49ers team and three of their team buses
- 1.4 billion wings could circle the circumference of the Earth 3 times
- 1.4 billion wings are enough to give every attendee of every Super Bowl since 1967 each 342 wings
- 1.4 billion wings laid end to end would stretch the entire Florida coastline, home of Super Bowl LIV, more than 9 times
- If each of the 1.4 billion wings were counted as one second, they would equal about 45 years
Additionally, a survey conducted by the council, 60% of wing eaters prefer bone-in wings while 40% prefer boneless. Boneless wings are chicken breasts cut into strips, breaded, fried and tossed with sauce.