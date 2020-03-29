Americans panic buying pet food

U.S. (NEWS10) — Americans who are panic buying food and other essentials, appear to be worried about all members of their households.

Pet food is on the list of items people are hoarding. Dog and cat food are up more than 50 percent. That is compared to 2019.

Other pet supply sales are up 24 percent.

Pet supply delivery company Chewy is hiring 6,000 workers to keep up with demand.

Amazon and Petco are also posting strong sales for animal-related items.

LATEST STORIES: