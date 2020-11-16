American Red Cross urging blood donations ahead of holiday season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Every year, blood donations tend to slow down due to the holiday season, and as you can imagine, it’s expected to be even worse this year due to the pandemic.

In an effort to combat the shortage, the American Red Cross has set aside times for blood donation opportunities every day through the end of November. Donors are asked to make an appointment in advance and wear a face-covering or mask.

22News was at the American Red Cross location in Springfield Sunday as donors gave the gift of life. We spoke with one Holyoke resident who said he’s given blood more than 20 times, to help those who need it most.

“I’ve been doing it now for almost three years, and as the pandemic started I kept on doing it straight through as much as I could,” said Joseph O’Malley.

If you want to make an appointment to donate blood, just go to redcross.org.