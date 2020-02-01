American Red Cross shares disaster aid experiences at Lake George Winter Carnival

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Northeast New York chapter of the American Red Cross are at the Lake George Winter Carnival this weekend.
In addition to collecting donations, they’re also holding a series of talks about experiences working in disaster relief across the country.
