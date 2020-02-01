American Red Cross shares disaster aid experiences at Lake George Winter Carnival

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Northeast New York chapter of the American Red Cross are at the Lake George Winter Carnival this weekend.

In addition to collecting donations, they’re also holding a series of talks about experiences working in disaster relief across the country.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play