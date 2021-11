Red Cross announces dates, prizes for blood drive, including Hawaii trip

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The American Red Cross released dates for their blood donation opportunities for the month of November. The Red Cross is still in emergency blood and platelet shortage and the current blood supply is the lowest they’ve seen this time of year in more than a decade.

Donors who give blood from Monday, November 1 to November 12 will automatically enter to win a trip for two to Hawaii, courtesy of Amazon. The trip will transport you to where the series “I Know What You Did Last Summer” was filmed and includes round-trip airfare for two, hotel accommodations for nine nights, meals, a $1,000 gift card for expenses, and on-trip transportation with tour stops from Honolulu to Maui.

Also, donors between November 1 and November 23 will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card. Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling (800) RED CROSS.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities November 1 to 23

Albany County

Albany

11/3/2021: 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Empire State Plaza, Concourse Level, Between Logan’s & Patsy’s Barber Shop

11/10/2021: 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Empire State Plaza, Concourse Level, Between Logan’s & Patsy’s Barber Shop

11/16/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., AAA Hudson Valley, 618 Delaware Ave 2021-APL-1097

11/17/2021: 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Empire State Plaza, Concourse Level, Between Logan’s & Patsy’s Barber Shop

11/17/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Million Air, 16 Jetway Drive

Berne

11/20/2021: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Reformed Church, 1663 Helderberg Trail

Cohoes

11/15/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Cohoes-Waterford Elks, 45 N Mohawk St

Delmar

11/1/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Delmar Fire Department, 145 Adams Street

11/18/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave

Glenmont

11/6/2021: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Selkirk Fire Company 2, 301 Glenmont Road

Guilderland

11/5/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Guilderland Town Hall, 5209 Western Avenue

11/23/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Guilderland Public Library, 2228 Western Avenue

Latham

11/9/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Holiday Inn Express and Suites, 400 Old Loudon Road

Voorheesville

11/18/2021: 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Voorheesville High School, 432 New Salem Road-Route 85A

Fulton County

Caroga Lake

11/2/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Caroga Lake Fire Department, 3632 NY 29A

Johnstown

11/11/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Moose Lodge, 109 South Comrie Ave

Montgomery County

Amsterdam

11/4/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Masonic Temple, 34 Division St

11/18/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Century Club in Amsterdam, 130 Guy Park Ave

Rensselaer County

East Greenbush

11/1/2021: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Rensselaer Elks, 683 Columbia Turnpike

11/16/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Town Park, 100 Town Park Road

Hoosick Falls

11/23/2021: 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Hoosick Falls High School, 21187 NY Route 22

Nassau

11/16/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Nassau Ambulance, 498 McClellan Rd

Troy

11/10/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Troy Hilton Garden Inn, 235 Hoosick Street

11/12/2021: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Troy Boys and Girls Club, 1700 7th Avenue

11/16/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 5 p.m., Russell Sage College, 65 First Street

11/18/2021: 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., RPI Chapel and Cultural Center, 2125 Burdett Avenue

11/22/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Troy Hilton Garden Inn, 235 Hoosick Street

Saratoga County

Ballston Spa

11/8/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Ballston Spa Elks, 10 Hamilton Place

11/16/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Mohawk Chevrolet, 639 Route 67

Clifton Park

11/2/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Creatacor, 10 Enterprise Ave

11/11/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Georges Episcopal Church, 912 Rt. 146

11/17/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion Post 1450, 275 Grooms Road

Greenfield Center

11/20/2021: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., St Joseph’s Church, 3159 Rt. 9N

Malta

11/23/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Malta Ambulance, 2449 Rt. 9

Mechanicville

11/11/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hillcrest Fire Dept, 145 Pruyn Hill Rd

Round Lake

11/16/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Round Lake Fire Department, 13 Curry Road

Saratoga Springs

11/10/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Saratoga Springs City Hall, 474 Broadway

11/13/2021: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Company 4 Firehouse, 613 Maple Avenue

11/17/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Saratoga Springs United Methodist Church, 175 Fifth Ave.

11/18/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 50 Pine Rd

South Glens Falls

11/19/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Michaels Church, 80 Saratoga Ave

Stillwater

11/2/2021: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Stillwater High School, 334 Hudson Ave.

Waterford

11/13/2021: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., The Church at Newtown Road, 142 Lower Newtown Road

Schenectady County

Schenectady

11/9/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Proctors, 436 State St

11/12/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., St Kateri, St. Kateri Parish, 2216 Rosa Rd

11/19/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Via Port Rotterdam, 93 Campbell Rd

11/22/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Lynnwood Reformed Church, 3714 Carman Rd

11/23/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Proctors, 436 State St

Scotia

11/20/2021: 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Thomas Corners Fire Department, 5 Airport Road

Schoharie County

Cobleskill

11/2/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., State University of New York Cobleskill, State Route 7

11/13/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Cobleskill United Methodist Church, 107 Chapel St, Suite 1

Warren County

Glens Falls

11/5/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., 333 Glen St., 333 Glen Street

Queensbury

11/12/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Glens Falls BPOE, 32 Cronin Road

11/19/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Aviation Mall, 578 Aviation Road

Washington County

Cambridge

11/2/2021: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Cambridge High School, 24 S.Park St

Fort Ann

11/5/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., BARNSTORMERS, Fort Ann Volunteer Fire Department, 11289 State Rt 149

Fort Edward

11/12/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Canal Street Marketplace, 63 Canal Street, PO Box 68

Salem

11/19/2021: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Salem FD, 53 S Main Street

Whitehall