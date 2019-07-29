American Red Cross offering $5 Amazon gift card to donors during emergency shortage

(NEWS10) – The American Red Cross is facing an emergency blood shortage. 

The organization is currently offering all donors who come in to give blood or platelets a $5 Amazon gift card via email. This offer is possible thanks to a $1 million donation from Amazon.

The offer is good through August 29.

According to the American Red Cross, the organization currently has less than a three-day supply of most blood types available and less than a two-day supply of type O blood.

For information on how to donate,make an appointment using the Blood Donor App, at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). 

Below you can find a list of all of the upcoming donation events around the Capital Region.

Albany Everett Road Blood Donation Center
33 Everett Road
Albany, NY 12205
Monday: 7a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Tuesday-Thursday: 11:30 a.m. -7:30 p.m.
Friday-Sunday: 7:00 a.m. -3:00 p.m.

Albany County

Albany
7/30/2019: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., CESTM Rotunda Building 251, 257 Fuller Road
7/31/2019: 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Empire State Plaza, Concourse
8/7/2019: 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Empire State Plaza, Concourse
8/8/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Capital Region Chamber, 5 Computer Drive South
8/8/2019: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Church of Christ the King, 20 Sumpter Avenue
8/9/2019: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Albany Memorial Hospital, 600 Northern Boulevard
8/13/2019: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Empire State Plaza Office of General Services, 3 Empire State Plaza
8/14/2019: 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Empire State Plaza, Concourse
8/14/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., AAA Hudson Valley, 618 Delaware Avenue

Altamont
8/7/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Guilderland, 428 New York State Route 146

Cohoes
7/30/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Boght Corners Fire Department, 8 Preston Drive

Delmar
8/13/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Stephens Episcopal Church, 16 Elsmere Avenue

Latham
7/31/2019: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., BlueShield of Northeastern New York, 40 Century Hill Drive
8/8/2019: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., New York State School Boards Association, 24 Century Hill Drive, Suite 200
8/12/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Holiday Inn Express and Suites, 400 Loudon Road

Loudonville
8/1/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Loudonville Community Church, 374 Loudon Road

Menands
8/7/2019: 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., 800 North Pearl Street
8/7/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Menands Fire Company, 250 Broadway

Voorheesville
8/10/2019: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Voorheesville Fire Department, 12 Altamont Road

Fulton County

Gloversville
7/29/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 31 East Fulton Street
8/2/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Gloversville Senior Center, 53 Church Street
8/12/2019: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Nathan Littauer Hospital, 99 East State Street
8/13/2019: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Mountain Valley Hospice, 108 Steele Avenue

Northville
8/7/2019: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., The Baptist Church of Northville, 99 North First Street

Montgomery County

Amsterdam
7/30/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Perth Volunteer Fire Department, 4080 State Highway 30
8/1/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Masonic Temple, 34 Division Street

Canajoharie
8/13/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Saint John’s Saint Mark’s Church, 143 Church Street

Fultonville
8/6/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Glen Fire Department, 134 Auriesville Road

Sprakers
8/3/2019: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Charleston Fire Department, 480 Corbin Hill Road

Rensselaer County

East Greenbush
8/5/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Rensselaer Elks, 683 Columbia Turnpike

Hoosick Falls
8/5/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hoosick Falls Community Alliance Church, 484 Hill Road

Rensselaer
8/10/2019: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Bruen Rescue Squad, 1116 Red Mill Road

Troy
8/5/2019: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Samaritan Hospital, 2215 Burdett Avenue
8/7/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Troy Hilton Garden Inn, 235 Hoosick Street

Saratoga County

Ballston Spa
8/6/2019: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Saratoga Bridges, 16 Saratoga Bridges Blvd., Building 2

Burnt Hills
8/14/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Burnt Hills Fire Department, 811 Route 50

Clifton Park
7/31/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn Clifton Park, 30 Clifton Country Road
8/1/2019: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Kitware, 1712 Route 9, Suite 300
8/14/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Town Hall, 1 Town Hall Plaza
8/15/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Clifton Park Fire Department, 38 Old Route 146

Gansevoort
8/14/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., ACE Hardware Distribution Center, 55 Northern Pines Road

Mechanicville
8/8/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hillcrest Fire Dept, 145 Pruyn Hill Road

Rexford
7/29/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Rexford Fire Department, Route 146

Round Lake
8/6/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Round Lake Fire Department, 13 Curry Road

Saratoga Springs
8/9/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Saratoga Regional YMCA Wilton Branch, 20 Old Gick Road
8/15/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Home of the Good Shepherd, 400 Church Street

Stillwater
8/3/2019: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Stillwater United Church, 747 Hudson Avenue

Schenectady County

Glenville
8/3/2019: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Church of the Immaculate Conception, 400 Saratoga Road
8/9/2019: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Capital District YMCA, 127 Droms Road

Niskayuna
7/29/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Niskayuna Public Library, 2400 Nott Street East
8/9/2019: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Bellevue Woman’s Center, 2210 Troy-Schenectady Road

Schenectady
7/29/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Crossroads Center for Children, 1136 North Westcott Road
7/31/2019: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Rivers Casino and Resort, 1 Rush Street
8/8/2019: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Ellis Hospital Health Center, 600 McClellan Street
8/9/2019: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Rotterdam Elks Lodge 2157, 1152 Curry Road
8/12/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Via Port Rotterdam, 93 Campbell Road

Schoharie County

Cobleskill
8/12/2019: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Cobleskill Regional Hospital, 178 Grandview Drive

Middleburgh
8/2/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Middleburgh Central School, 291 Main Street

Warren County

Glens Falls
8/1/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Glens Falls Center, 152 Sherman Avenue

Queensbury
8/2/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Aviation Mall, 578 Aviation Road
8/13/2019: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Berkshire Bank, 183 Quaker Road

Silver Bay
8/14/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Silver Bay YMCA of the Adirondacks, 87 Silver Bay Road

Washington County

Fort Edward
8/1/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Washington County Building, 383 Broadway

Hartford
8/5/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hartford Fire Department, Route 149 and Rt 40

Hudson Falls
8/13/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion Post 574, 72 Pearl Street

Salem
8/7/2019: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Holy Cross Parish, 28 North Main Street

