American Red Cross encourage donors to step up as COVID-19 causes blood, plasma shortage

FILE – In this Thursday, March 26, 2020 file photo, vials of blood for testing and a donated bag of blood will be sent for testing and use at an American Red Cross blood drive at the Carbondale YMCA in Carbondale, Pa. On Thursday, April 2, 2020, the U.S. government eased restrictions on blood donations from gay men and other key groups because of a drop in the nation’s blood supply triggered by the coronavirus outbreak. (Jake Danna Stevens/The Times-Tribune via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The American Red Cross is experiencing an emergency shortage of convalescent plasma, a potentially lifesaving treatment for patients with COVID-19.

The organization is urging those who have fully recovered from the virus to sign up to give convalescent plasma now by completing the donor eligibility form at RedCrossBlood.org/plasma4covid.

For an extra incentive, the Red Cross is giving $5 Amazon.com Gift Cards to thank all blood donors sign up to give from Aug. 1-Sept. 3

Here’s a schedule of upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 1-15:

Albany County

Albany

8/5/2020: 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Empire State Plaza, Concourse

8/11/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Empire State Plaza Office of General Services, 3 Empire State Plaza

8/12/2020: 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Empire State Plaza, Concourse

8/13/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., American Red Cross of Eastern New York, 33 Everett Rd.

8/14/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Albany Marriott, 189 Wolf Road

8/15/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Trinity Alliance Inc, 15 Trinity Place

Delmar

8/11/2020: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., St. Stephens Episcopal Church, 16 Elsmere Avenue

Latham

8/10/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Holiday Inn Express and Suites, 400 Loudon Road

_______________

Fulton County

Broadalbin

8/7/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Broadalbin Kennyetto Fire Department, 14 Pine Street

Johnstown

8/15/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Life Christian Center Church, 1680 St. Hwy 67

_______________

Montgomery County

Amsterdam

8/6/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Masonic Temple, 34 Division St

Canajoharie

8/11/2020: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Canajoharie High School, 136 Scholastic Way

Sprakers

8/8/2020: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Charleston Fire Department, 480 Corbin Hill Rd

_______________

Rensselaer County

East Greenbush

8/3/2020: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Rensselaer Elks, 683 Columbia Turnpike

Hoosick Falls

8/3/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hoosick Falls Community Alliance Church, 484 Hill Road

Stephentown

8/6/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Stephentown Volunteer Fire Department Inc., 35 Grange Hall Road

Troy

8/5/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Troy Hilton Garden Inn, 235 Hoosick Street

_______________

Saratoga County

Burnt Hills

8/12/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Burnt Hills Fire Department, 811 Rt. 50

Clifton Park

8/6/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Halfmoon Town Hall, 2 Halfmoon Town Plaza

8/12/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Town Hall, 1 Town Hall Plaza

Galway

8/14/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Galway Volunteer Fire Company, 1985 West St

Saratoga Springs

8/4/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Saratoga Springs City Center, 522 Broadway

8/7/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Saratoga Regional YMCA Wilton Branch, 20 Old Gick Rd

8/12/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion, 34 West Ave.

Stillwater

8/1/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Stillwater United Church, 747 Hudson Ave.

_______________

Schenectady County

Glenville

8/1/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Church of the Immaculate Conception, 400 Saratoga Road

Schenectady

8/5/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Proctors, 432 State St

8/6/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., The Bridge Christian Church, 735 Crane Street

8/11/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Via Port Rotterdam, 93 Campbell Rd

_______________

Schoharie County

Cobleskill

8/11/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Fusion Community Church, 375 North Grand Street

_______________

Warren County

Glens Falls

8/10/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Glens Falls Community, 14 Park Street

Queensbury

8/14/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Glens Falls Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, 32 Cronin Road

Silver Bay

8/5/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Northern Lake George Rotary, 87 Silver Bay Rd

_______________

Washington County

Granville

8/14/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion, 10 Columbus St.

Hartford

8/3/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hartford Fire Department, Rt 149 and Rt 40

Hudson Falls

8/11/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion Post 574, 72 Pearl Street

LATEST STORIES