American Red Cross celebrates milestone anniversary

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The American Red Cross is celebrating a huge milestone on Friday – 14 decades of service! And, they’re inviting you to roll up your sleeve to donate blood and join their virtual celebration, which includes some special guests.

The first part of Friday’s celebration will be a blood drive at Albany’s Capital Center from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Additionally, stories will be shared during the virtual event, like that of JR Martinez. Martinez is a U.S. Army veteran turned motivational speaker and best-selling author. This all happened after he survived devastating injuries in the Iraq War.

NEWS10’s Lydia Kulbida will be live on Friday at the Cap Center with more on this milestone.

