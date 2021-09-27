American Red Cross asking for blood donations as they experience emergency blood and platelet shortage

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The American Red Cross is asking people to donate blood because they are experiencing an emergency blood and platelet shortage. They must collect 10,000 additional blood products each week over the next month for the blood supply to recover and meet hospital and patient needs.
Blood donor turnout has reached the lowest levels of the year as many people delayed giving blood because of a return to the workplace and in-person learning, as well as a recent surge in COVID cases. As cases spiked in August, blood donor participation decreased about 10%, but blood product distributions to hospitals have remained strong, significantly outpacing blood donations in recent weeks.
The national Red Cross blood inventory is the lowest it’s been at this time of year since 2015, with less than a day’s supply of certain blood types in recent weeks. The supply of types O positive and O negative blood, the most needed blood types by hospitals, dropped to less than a half-day supply at times over the last month − well below the ideal five-day supply.
“Fall is typically a time when the blood supply rebounds as donors are more available to give
than during the busy summer months, but this year has presented a unique and serious
challenge,” said Dr. Pampee Young, chief medical officer for the Red Cross. “While it’s clear the
pandemic continues to weigh heavily on our minds, the Red Cross asks the public to remember
donating blood and platelets is essential to the many patients that rely on lifesaving transfusions
every day.”
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Sept. 27-Oct.15
Albany County:
Albany
- 9/30/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Red Cross of Eastern New York, 33 Everett Rd.
- 10/6/2021: 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Empire State Plaza, Concourse Level, Between Logan’s & Patsy’s Barber
- Shop
- 10/6/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Northern Rivers Family of Services, 60 Academy Road
- 10/13/2021: 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Empire State Plaza, Concourse Level, Between Logan’s & Patsy’s Barber
- Shop
- 10/15/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Red Cross of Eastern New York, 33 Everett Rd.
Delmar
- 10/5/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., St. Stephens Episcopal Church, 16 Elsmere Avenue
- 10/13/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Delmar Reformed Church, 386 Delaware Avenue
Latham
- 9/29/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Holiday Inn Express and Suites, 400 Old Loudon Road
- 9/30/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Latham Fire Department, 226 Old Loudon Road
- 10/15/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Holiday Inn Express and Suites, 400 Old Loudon Road
Loudonville
- 9/29/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Sarazen Student Union, 515 Loudon Road, Franciscan Center for Service and Advocacy
Slingerlands
- 10/2/2021: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Slingerlands Fire Department, 1520 New Scotland Road
Watervliet
- 9/28/2021: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Watervliet High School, 1245 Hillside Dr
Fulton county:
Gloversville
- 10/8/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Gloversville Fire Department, 5 Frontage Street
Johnstown
- 10/7/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Fulton County YMCA, 213 Harrison St
Montgomery County:
Amsterdam
- 10/7/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Masonic Temple, 34 Division St
Canajoharie
- 10/12/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Johns St Marks Church, 143 Church St
Rensselaer County:
East Greenbush
- 10/4/2021: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Rensselaer Elks, 683 Columbia Turnpike
Hoosick Falls
- 10/5/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Baptist Church of Hoosick Falls, 80 Main Street
Rensselaer
- 10/6/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Healthcare Association of New York State, One Empire Drive
Troy
- 9/27/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Troy Hilton Garden Inn, 235 Hoosick Street
- 10/15/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Troy Hilton Garden Inn, 235 Hoosick Street
Saratoga County:
Ballston Lake
- 9/28/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Clifton Park Elks, 695 Macelroy Rd
Ballston Spa
- 10/4/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Ballston Spa Elks, 10 Hamilton Place
- 10/8/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Ballston Center ARP Church, 58 Charlton Rd
Burnt Hills
- 9/29/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Burnt Hills United Methodist Church, 816 Route 50
Clifton Park
- 9/27/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., King of Kings Lutheran Church, 1593 Crescent Rd.
- 10/7/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Halfmoon Town Hall, 2 Halfmoon Town Plaza
- 10/12/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Shenendehowa United Methodist Church, 971 Rt. 146
Malta
- 9/28/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Malta Ambulance, 2449 Rt. 9
Mechanicville
- 10/6/2021: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Hemstreet Park Fire Dept, 137 N Linden Street
Rexford
- 10/14/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Vischer Ferry Fire District, 360 Riverview Rd
Saratoga Springs
- 10/1/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Saratoga Regional YMCA Wilton Branch, 20 Old Gick Rd
- 10/5/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Saratoga City Center, 522 Broadway
- 10/13/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Empire State College, 2 Union Ave.
Waterford
- 10/7/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Mary’s Church, Division and 6th streets
Schenectady County:
Glenville
- 10/11/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 547 Saratoga Road
Niskayuna
- 10/9/2021: 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Niskayuna Reformed Church, 3041 Troy Schenectady Rd
Schenectady
- 10/6/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Proctors, 432 State St
- 10/11/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., St Madeleine Sophie Church, 3500 Carman Rd
Schoharie County:
Cobleskill
- 10/13/2021: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Fusion Community Church, 375 North Grand Street
Warren County:
Glens Falls
- 9/30/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Christ Church, 54 Bay Street
- 10/5/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Glens Falls National Bank, 333 Glen Street
- 10/13/2021: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen Street
Lake George
- 9/28/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Holiday Inn Lake George, 2223 Canada St.
Queensbury
- 10/1/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m., The Great Escape, 89 Six Flags Drive
Washington County:
Hartford
- 10/12/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Hartford Fire Department, Rt 149 and Rt 40
Hudson Falls
- 10/12/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion Post 574, 72 Pearl Street
More from NEWS10
More from News10
- Video of NYC sanitation workers tossing produce from street vendor sparks outrage
- Schenectady man found guilty for intentionally crashing car into ex-girlfriend’s parent’s car
- State police looking for individual involved in alleged stabbing
- Bills WR Emmanuel Sanders shines in blowout win over Washington
- Bills offense dedicates win to OC Brian Daboll after his grandmother passed away this week
Follow us on social media