American Red Cross asking for blood donations as they experience emergency blood and platelet shortage

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The American Red Cross is asking people to donate blood because they are experiencing an emergency blood and platelet shortage. They must collect 10,000 additional blood products each week over the next month for the blood supply to recover and meet hospital and patient needs.

Blood donor turnout has reached the lowest levels of the year as many people delayed giving blood because of a return to the workplace and in-person learning, as well as a recent surge in COVID cases. As cases spiked in August, blood donor participation decreased about 10%, but blood product distributions to hospitals have remained strong, significantly outpacing blood donations in recent weeks.

The national Red Cross blood inventory is the lowest it’s been at this time of year since 2015, with less than a day’s supply of certain blood types in recent weeks. The supply of types O positive and O negative blood, the most needed blood types by hospitals, dropped to less than a half-day supply at times over the last month − well below the ideal five-day supply.

“Fall is typically a time when the blood supply rebounds as donors are more available to give

than during the busy summer months, but this year has presented a unique and serious

challenge,” said Dr. Pampee Young, chief medical officer for the Red Cross. “While it’s clear the

pandemic continues to weigh heavily on our minds, the Red Cross asks the public to remember

donating blood and platelets is essential to the many patients that rely on lifesaving transfusions

every day.”

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Sept. 27-Oct.15

Albany County:

Albany

9/30/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Red Cross of Eastern New York, 33 Everett Rd.

10/6/2021: 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Empire State Plaza, Concourse Level, Between Logan’s & Patsy’s Barber

Shop

10/6/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Northern Rivers Family of Services, 60 Academy Road

10/13/2021: 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Empire State Plaza, Concourse Level, Between Logan’s & Patsy’s Barber

Shop

10/15/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Red Cross of Eastern New York, 33 Everett Rd.

Delmar

10/5/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., St. Stephens Episcopal Church, 16 Elsmere Avenue

10/13/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Delmar Reformed Church, 386 Delaware Avenue

Latham

9/29/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Holiday Inn Express and Suites, 400 Old Loudon Road

9/30/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Latham Fire Department, 226 Old Loudon Road

10/15/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Holiday Inn Express and Suites, 400 Old Loudon Road

Loudonville

9/29/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Sarazen Student Union, 515 Loudon Road, Franciscan Center for Service and Advocacy

Slingerlands

10/2/2021: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Slingerlands Fire Department, 1520 New Scotland Road

Watervliet

9/28/2021: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Watervliet High School, 1245 Hillside Dr

Fulton county:

Gloversville

10/8/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Gloversville Fire Department, 5 Frontage Street

Johnstown

10/7/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Fulton County YMCA, 213 Harrison St

Montgomery County:

Amsterdam

10/7/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Masonic Temple, 34 Division St

Canajoharie

10/12/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Johns St Marks Church, 143 Church St

Rensselaer County:

East Greenbush

10/4/2021: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Rensselaer Elks, 683 Columbia Turnpike

Hoosick Falls

10/5/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Baptist Church of Hoosick Falls, 80 Main Street

Rensselaer

10/6/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Healthcare Association of New York State, One Empire Drive

Troy

9/27/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Troy Hilton Garden Inn, 235 Hoosick Street

10/15/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Troy Hilton Garden Inn, 235 Hoosick Street

Saratoga County:

Ballston Lake

9/28/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Clifton Park Elks, 695 Macelroy Rd

Ballston Spa

10/4/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Ballston Spa Elks, 10 Hamilton Place

10/8/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Ballston Center ARP Church, 58 Charlton Rd

Burnt Hills

9/29/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Burnt Hills United Methodist Church, 816 Route 50

Clifton Park

9/27/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., King of Kings Lutheran Church, 1593 Crescent Rd.

10/7/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Halfmoon Town Hall, 2 Halfmoon Town Plaza

10/12/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Shenendehowa United Methodist Church, 971 Rt. 146

Malta

9/28/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Malta Ambulance, 2449 Rt. 9

Mechanicville

10/6/2021: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Hemstreet Park Fire Dept, 137 N Linden Street

Rexford

10/14/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Vischer Ferry Fire District, 360 Riverview Rd

Saratoga Springs

10/1/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Saratoga Regional YMCA Wilton Branch, 20 Old Gick Rd

10/5/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Saratoga City Center, 522 Broadway

10/13/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Empire State College, 2 Union Ave.

Waterford

10/7/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Mary’s Church, Division and 6th streets

Schenectady County:

Glenville

10/11/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 547 Saratoga Road

Niskayuna

10/9/2021: 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Niskayuna Reformed Church, 3041 Troy Schenectady Rd

Schenectady

10/6/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Proctors, 432 State St

10/11/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., St Madeleine Sophie Church, 3500 Carman Rd

Schoharie County:

Cobleskill

10/13/2021: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Fusion Community Church, 375 North Grand Street

Warren County:

Glens Falls

9/30/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Christ Church, 54 Bay Street

10/5/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Glens Falls National Bank, 333 Glen Street

10/13/2021: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen Street

Lake George

9/28/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Holiday Inn Lake George, 2223 Canada St.

Queensbury

10/1/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m., The Great Escape, 89 Six Flags Drive

Washington County:

Hartford

10/12/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Hartford Fire Department, Rt 149 and Rt 40

Hudson Falls