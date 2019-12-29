American Red Cross aids two after fire at home

DELANSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Firefighters in Delanson worked to put out a fire at a structure on Darby Hill Road Sunday morning.

The American Red Cross said in a press release that two adults received shelter, food, clothing and health services as a result of the fire.

NEWS10 reached out to the Quaker Volunteer Fire Department’s fire chief and he declined to comment on details of the fire. He said the fire is under investigation.

