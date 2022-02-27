TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, the American Red Cross added one person after reports of a structure fire in Troy, at about 4:30 a.m. Officials said two people were trapped in the building, but firefighters were able to rescue them.

Although the older structure posed challenges for firefighters, no injuries have been reported. Officials said the fire had been contained by 8 a.m.

The Red Cross has provided shelter, food, and clothing to one adult. Volunteers aided by offering emotional support, as well as comfort kits containing personal care items.