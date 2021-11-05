American Red Cross aids five after a fire on Linden Street in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The American Red Cross provided aid to five people after a fire on Linden Street in Schenectady. The fire happened at 3 p.m. on Thursday, November 4.

The Red Cross provided financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing to three adults and two minors. The minors were aged 14 and 17.

Volunteers also offered a variety of health services and emotional support. In the coming days, Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fire as they navigate the road to recovery.

