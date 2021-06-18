American Red Cross aids 4 people after Albany fire

News
Posted: / Updated:

Credit: American Red Cross

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Volunteers from American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to four people after a fire Thursday morning on Delaware Avenue. Three of the victims were adults while the other was a child.

The Red Cross provided food, shelter, and clothing to the four victims. In the coming days, Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fire.

The Red Cross relies on local donors to help families prepare, respond, and recover from disasters. To donate to the Red Cross you can visit their website or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

