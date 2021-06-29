American Red Cross Aids 11 families after Watervliet fire

Watervliet Fire

Crews are battling a fire a near 24th Street and Broadway. (NEWS10/Spencer Tracy)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On June 29, the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to eleven families after the fire on Broadway in the City of Watervliet. The Red Cross provided financial assistance for food and clothing to all the families.

An Emergency Response Vehicle was dispatched to the scene to help distribute water and snacks to the residents and to neighbors who were relocated to a nearby cooling center. Those residents, including a group of senior citizens, were without power in today’s intense heat as a result of the fire.

In the coming days, Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fire as they navigate the road to recovery.

