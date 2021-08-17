American Red Cross aids 10 people after fire in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Volunteers from the Northeastern American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to 10 people in four households after a fire Sunday on East Main Street in Amsterdam.

The Red Cross provided financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing to eight adults and two children, aged two and nine months. Volunteers also offered health services and emotional support. In the coming days, Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fire as they navigate the road to recovery.