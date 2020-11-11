American Legion, local veterans honor Veterans Day in Crandall Park

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Wednesday was a rainy Veterans Day, but a group of around 40 veterans, locals and officials didn’t mind. They gathered at 11 a.m. at the Victory and Peace Monument in Crandall Park, in front of the Glens Falls YMCA, to honor local veterans from all eras of conflict.

American Legion members, Glens Falls Mayor Dan Hall, Queensbury Supervisor John Strough and retiring Senator Betty Little spoke.

Mention was also made of the monument itself. Originally erected in 1927 to honor local dead soldiers from the Civil War on forward, the monument received the addition of plaques in 2004 that honor all local veterans, alive or dead, from any conflict.

Another plaque is set to be added next Memorial Day.

Veterans Day ceremonies were also held in Hudson Falls and at Fort William Henry in Lake George.