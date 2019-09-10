American Heart Association teaches hands-only CPR at Empire State Plaza

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The American Heart Association teamed up with the Empire Blue Cross Foundation to teach a life-saving skill at the Empire State Plaza on Tuesday.

The event featured demonstrations, a photo booth, informational items, and testimonies from medical experts. Survivors of cardiac arrest were there to speak about how CPR saved their lives.

John Mazur thought he was in good health, and never expected to suffer from cardiac arrest.

“I was only 49 at the time and I thought life was good. And all of a sudden, pumping gas…boom,” Mazur told News10, “I went down.”

Luckily, a complete stranger who knew hands-only CPR kept his heart going while EMTs were on the way. Those 40 minutes were critical to Mazur’s survival.

Pressing hard and fast in the middle of the chest is key. You don’t need to know mouth-to-mouth resuscitation to make a difference.