American Cancer Society volunteers organize virtual 5K

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Volunteer members of the American Cancer Society’s Capital Region Associate Board of Ambassadors have organized a Virtual 5K fundraiser. The event takes place on Saturday and runs throughout the day.

Participants can take part in the run from anywhere they choose: on the road, on a trail, or on a treadmill, so long as they practice safe social distancing.

“The Alone Together Virtual 5K will be a great way for us to come ‘together’ while still practicing social distancing. … Cancer hasn’t stopped during COVID-19, so neither will we. Patients are still in need, and we want to do what we can to help raise funds and show our support for their fight. Lizzie Schlegel, co-chair of the Associate Board of Ambassadors

Volunteers have been forced to resort to nontraditional methods of raising money to fight cancer because of the coronavirus outbreak.

