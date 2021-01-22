Americade reschedules 2021 motorcycle rally for Sept. 21-25

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After last year’s rally being canceled, the 2021 Americade Motorcycle Touring Rally is playing things as safe as possible in order to rev the engines around the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 38th annual Americade rally has been rescheduled from its original planned June dates to Sept. 21-25, according to event manager Christian Dutcher. That additional time was added to make the difference in safety confidence for riders, vendors, and the village of Lake George.

“We want to make 100% sure that a 2021 Americade will happen, but we’re not confident an event of this size will be permissible in June,” said Dutcher. “But, moving it to September gives us a very high likelihood of it happening. And, September is also a perfect time of year for riding, with mild temperatures, no rain, and foliage season beginning. It should be beautiful.”

Americade said that the decision also helped them to secure certain venues, some of which can more easily agree to involvement with more time for vaccines to be administered across the state and nation, and ideally for coronavirus restrictions to be lifted.

The new dates also allow riders and visitors to enjoy the village during the fall, not too far past the summer tourist season, without bumping heads against Labor Day weekend.

“We’re very lucky to have found a 2021 date that works for the community and for the

motorcycle industry,” said Dutcher. “I feared we may have to cancel until Americade

2022, but miraculously we are able to slide it into September.”

More details can be found at Americade’s website and Facebook page.