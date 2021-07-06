Ambulance driver fails to stop at intersection, causes crash, police say

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An ambulance driver has been cited for reportedly failing to stop at a stop sign causing a crash that is said to have taken place on July 4 just before 6 p.m.

Police say members of the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash on New York State Route 146 at Waite Road in Clifton Park. During the investigation, police say David Johnson, 25, of Troy was driving a Mohawk Ambulance south on Waite Road when he failed to stop at an intersection and was hit by a 2010 Toyota traveling eastbound on NYS Route 146 driven by Amanda Horstmyer, 38, of Bush, LA.

No injuries were reported for the two people in the ambulance and a medical transport was not taking place at the time of the crash. Two of the four people in the Toyota were taken via ambulance to Albany Medical Center for evaluation and treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Johnson was reportedly cited for failing to stop at a stop sign and is scheduled to answer the charge in Clifton Park Town Court at a later date.

