Amber Alert issued for Queens teen

QUEENS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a teen boy who police say was abducted early Wednesday morning.

The child, Ahsan Ali, is approximately 15 years old with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. Ahsan was last seen wearing jeans and a t-shirt.

The New York Police Department say the alleged abduction occurred near 46th Avenue, in Queens, New York at about 4:36 a.m. and believe the child is in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death.

The suspect, Mohsin Ali, is approximately 28 years old with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. The suspect was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark colored shirt. He has tattoos on both of his arms and his chest. Police say he also has multiple recent cuts on his arms.

Investigators believe they are in a white 2009 Toyota Sienna, with a New York State license plate number: JJX-5315. The vehicle was last seen traveling on 46th Avenue.

Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call the New York Police Department at (866)-NYS-AMBER or dial 911 to provide information on a report or sighting.