Amber Alert issued for Queens teen

News
Posted: / Updated:
Amber-Alert-Issued-for-Missing-Children-After-2-Found-Dead-in-Berrien-County_408294

QUEENS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a teen boy who police say was abducted early Wednesday morning.

The child, Ahsan Ali, is approximately 15 years old with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. Ahsan was last seen wearing jeans and a t-shirt.

The New York Police Department say the alleged abduction occurred near 46th Avenue, in Queens, New York at about 4:36 a.m. and believe the child is in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death.

The suspect, Mohsin Ali, is approximately 28 years old with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. The suspect was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark colored shirt. He has tattoos on both of his arms and his chest. Police say he also has multiple recent cuts on his arms.

Investigators believe they are in a white 2009 Toyota Sienna, with a New York State license plate number: JJX-5315. The vehicle was last seen traveling on 46th Avenue.

Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call the New York Police Department at (866)-NYS-AMBER or dial 911 to provide information on a report or sighting.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak