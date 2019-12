FILE – In this Oct. 18, 2010, file photo, an Amazon.com package awaits delivery from UPS in Palo Alto, Calif. Amazon, which hooked shoppers on getting just about anything delivered in two days, announced Thursday, April 25, 2019, that it will soon promise one-day delivery for its Prime members on most items. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, […]

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Amazon is reminding online shoppers about its deadlines in order to receive your gifts by Christmas.

For customers who are not part of the prime program, Amazon is suggesting getting orders in by December 14 to get deals on free shipping. Prime members have until December 22, and some items will qualify for one-day delivery, and can be ordered as late as December 23.