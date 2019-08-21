Amazon Rainforest burning at a record rate

BRAZIL (NEWS10) – Fires are burning in Brazil’s Amazon Rainforest at a record rate.

Scientists are warning it could strike a devastating blow to the fight against climate change. The fires are burning at the highest rate since the country’s space research center began tracking them in 2013.

There have been over 72,000 fires in Brazil this year and more than half of them in the Amazon region, which is more than an 80 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

The Amazon Rainforest is often referred to as the planets lungs because they produce nearly 20 percent of the oxygen in the Earth’s atmosphere.