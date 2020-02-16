Interactive Radar

Amazon warehouse coming to the Hudson Valley

HUDSON VALLEY (NEWS10) — According to a report from the Times-Herald, nearly 200 acres of trees are set to be cut down in the Town of Montgomery, which is about 50 miles north of New York City.

The work is scheduled to start Tuesday, after the $75.2 million project was granted a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement.

The warehouse is designed to hold bulky items like furniture and outdoor equipment.

