Amazon to keep most jobs added during pandemic

(CNN) — Amazon is offering permanent positions to about 125,000 of its temporary workers.
That is about 70 percent of the employees it hired during the coronavirus pandemic.
The workers have been helping the company deal with increased demand from customers who are stuck at home.
Amazon says the permanent positions will pay $15 an hour and will start in June.
