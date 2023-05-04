LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman received a settlement check after her car was hit by an Amazon delivery driver and declared totaled. What’s worse—Sara Dooley said she had just finished paying off the vehicle.

Dooley’s troubles began in February when the Amazon driver hit the gas while going the wrong way to leave her driveway and slammed into the car. Even though the damage on her 2018 RAV-4 didn’t appear that bad, the insurance company for Amazon deemed it totaled.

“When we got the final estimate for the damages it was about $15,000 worth of damages, so it was over that threshold,” Dooley said. “That’s where they declared it a total loss.”

Dooley signed over rights to the car, but said she got the runaround instead of a check. That changed after NEWS10’s sisters station i nFlorida reached out to Amazon to find out what the hold up was.

“They overnighted [the settlement check] to me,” Dooley said. “It didn’t matter if I was going to get a new car or my old car back, I just wanted it resolved.”

The day after receiving the check, she used the money to buy a brand new Toyota RAV-4, just like her old one. An Amazon spokesperson previously said in a statement that it was working with Dooley and other parties involved “to make this right.”