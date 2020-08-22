Amazon Prime series casting in Schenectady

Gary Carr, from left, Anne Hathaway and Cristin Milioti participate in the Amazon Prime Video “Modern Love” panel at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour on Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Amazon Prime series, based on the New York Times column “Modern Love”, is looking for extras from the Capital Region. The show’s second season will begin filming in Schenectady next month, and they need men, women and children to portray New York City residents.

The work is paid, and those interested can apply online. They just need to register on the Grant Wilfley Casting website, select Albany, N.Y. as their employment area and upload two recent photos.

Mandatory coronavirus testing will take place prior to filming and no previous experience is required.

The first season of Modern Love premiered on Amazon Prime in October, 2019. Cast members included Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey and Andy Garcia.

