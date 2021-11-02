Amazon lifts mask mandate for vaccinated employees

FILE – This April 16, 2020 shows the Amazon logo in Douai, northern France. Online behemoth Amazon reported a shortfall in third quarter profits and sales as the pandemic-induced online splurging eases. The Seattle-based company reported a profit of $6.2 billion, or $6.12 per share for the three-month period ended Sept. 30, 2021 compared with $6.3 billion, or $12.37 per share a share, during the year-ago period. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Amazon’s field operation employees fully vaccinated for COVID-19 will no longer be required to wear a facemask as of Tuesday, November 2 as long as they aren’t mandated by federal, state, or local governments.

This is a turnaround for the company that announced they would be mandating all employees to wear a mask at the beginning of August whether they were vaccinated or not, according to the Associated Press.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the health and safety of our employees has been our number one priority,” Amazon Senior Public Relations Manager, Barbara Agrait told NEWS10.

Read Amazon’s full statement below: