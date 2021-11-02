Amazon lifts mask mandate for vaccinated employees

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Amazon’s field operation employees fully vaccinated for COVID-19 will no longer be required to wear a facemask as of Tuesday, November 2 as long as they aren’t mandated by federal, state, or local governments.
This is a turnaround for the company that announced they would be mandating all employees to wear a mask at the beginning of August whether they were vaccinated or not, according to the Associated Press.
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the health and safety of our employees has been our number one priority,” Amazon Senior Public Relations Manager, Barbara Agrait told NEWS10.
Read Amazon’s full statement below:
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the health and safety of our employees has been our number one priority. Starting Tuesday, November 2, fully vaccinated U.S. field Operations employees will no longer be required to wear face coverings at work, unless otherwise mandated by federal, state, or local regulations. We continue to evaluate all of our temporary COVID-19 safety measures, making adjustments in alignment with public health authority guidance and our own medical experts to prioritize the health and safety of employees.Amazon Senior Public Relations Manager, Barbara Agrait