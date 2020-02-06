Amazon is making 100,000 electric delivery vans

FILE – This Sept. 6, 2012 file photo shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon has signed a lease for a new office space in Manhattan that will house more than 1,500 employees, less than a year after pulling out of a deal for a larger headquarters in the borough of Queens after politicians and activists objected to nearly $3 billion in incentives. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

(CNN) — Amazon is making a bold move. It is developing 100,000 custom electric delivery vans, the largest order in history.

Amazon released a blog post and video showing how much is going into the design and development.

The tech giant has partnered with Rivian, producer of emissions-free electric vehicles. Amazon said its delivery drivers gave input for the design and functionality.

The vehicles will include features like automated emergency braking, an automatic warning system that detects distracted driver behavior, and built-in Alexa integration for drivers to ask for help or use voice commands for packages.

Amazon expects to start using the electric vans next year. It plans to have 10,000 on the road as early as 2022 and using all 100,000 by 2030.

The company pledges to be net-zero carbon by 2040 and power its business with 100 percent renewable energy by 2030.

Amazon said the next generation fleet is part of its commitment to meet the Paris Agreement a decade early.

Meanwhile, UPS announced last week that they are investing in U.K. based startup “Arrival” and ordering 10,000 electric delivery vans. They will be rolled out in the U.K. and North America from 2020 to 2024.

