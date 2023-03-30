ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, Amazon announced a commitment to provide funding for computer science education across 11 schools in 8 districts in the Capital Region. The funding will help over 400 K-12 students in the Capital Region and reach over 36,000 students across New York by the end of the school year.

“Every young person should have equitable access to the education they need to reach their full potential,” said Victor Reinoso, global director of philanthropic education initiatives at Amazon. “At Amazon, we are committed to creating a diverse pipeline of tech students and hiring homegrown talent to help keep our communities strong for years to come.”

The Amazon Future Engineer program is available at Ballard Elementary School, Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Senior High School, Central Park Middle School, Harrison Avenue Elementary School, Lansingburgh Senior High School, Mont Pleasant Middle School, Oneida Middle School, Schalmont Middle School, Schoharie Middle School, Schoharie High School, Schuylerville High School, and Troy High School.