Amazon announces at-cost face shields for front-line workers

SEATTLE (KLST) — Amazon announced the availability of face shields, to be sold at cost to front-line medical workers. The face shields are designed by the same engineers who created the Amazon Prime Air drones, according to a press release sent Tuesday.
Amazon estimates the cost of their face shields is 33% less than other reusable face shields available to medical personnel. The shields are available at Amazon and are priced at $66.25 for a box of 25.
The company also announced they will be donating a total of 200,000 face shields over the course of this year to medical personnel in addition to a donation of $10 million in PPE and additional equipment to medical personnel that was announced on July 16.
The design for the face shields has been made available to anyone via an open-source design package suitable for 3-D printing or injection-molding, and can be found at the PNWS github repository.
