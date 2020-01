ALBANY, N.Y.(NEWS10) The Colonie- Guilderland Rotary club collaborated with Crossgates to host the Amazing Race to Recovery at the mall.

The event is a way to tackle the opioid epidemic and give back to those in need. As a part of the race, more than 30 teams participated in games and challenges throughout the mall.

All funds from this year’s race will support Second Chance Opportunities and their community recovery center.