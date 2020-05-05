Alzheimer’s Foundation of America launches phone-in support groups

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is launching new, telephone-based support groups to help families. The groups will help individuals address issues such as not being able to see their loved one in a long-term care setting and added family tensions.

Those interested in participating can call AFA’s Helpline at 866-232-8484 to register. The sessions are held at the following times:

Support Group for Family Members Whose Loved Ones Reside in a Care Setting During COVID-19: every Wednesday from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. starting May 6

every Wednesday from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. starting May 6 Family Interactions in the Time of COVID-19: How to Resolve Conflicts and Stressors: every Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. starting May 8

People who have loved ones living with Alzheimer’s, have questions about the pandemic or have questions or concerns but can’t attend the session can call AFA’s Helpline at 866-232-8484. The center is staffed by licensed social workers trained in dementia care and is open seven days a week. People can also chat with someone online.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

LATEST STORIES