ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Leqembi, an IV drug, is for patients with mild dementia and other symptoms that are caused by early Alzheimer’s Disease. The drug is revolutionary for people with the disease and is the first to slow the cognitive decline caused by Alzheimer’s.

“I’ve waited for the day when we had a treatment that actually targeted one of the causes of Alzheimer’s Disease, and so we’re here,” Beth Smith-Boivin, Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Association of Northeastern New York, said. “I’ve heard from so many families that any amount of additional time where they can be well and live in that early stage is so critical to them, so important to them.”

The drug received conditional approval from the Federal Drug Administration in January, but as of Jul. 6, 2023 its now fully approved, paving the way for insurance plans and Medicare to cover the treatments.

Smith-Boivin said there were initial concerns about the cost of the drug, estimated to be over $26,000 for a year’s supply, but the recent approval helps tear down barriers for families who would not be able to afford it.

“We’ll be working very hard to support all of the efforts from pharmaceutical companies to distribute the medication and then urge the healthcare partners in our communities to provide this twice monthly infusion, which is what this drug requires,” Smith-Boivin said.

Smith-Boivin said the rollout of Leqembi will take time, but you can start the process of getting access to it now.

“If you’re interested in this talk to your doctor now before more time passes,” Smith-Boivin said. “Our other message is to those people who may see some warning signs and not talk to their doctor yet, but this is the day to be sure that you do that because you may be able to be that person that takes advantage of this groundbreaking treatment.”

More information about Leqembi can be found on the FDA’s website.