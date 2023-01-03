Andrew Alvidrez claimed his second consecutive Unleash the Beast victory and now ranks first in the race for the 2023 PBR World Championship.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After winning the Professional Bull Riders premier series in Manchester, New Hampshire, Andrew Alvidrez of Seminole, Texas, delivered a spectacular 3-for-3 effort to win the PBR Albany Invitational. With the win, Alvidrez has overtaken the number 1 rank in the race for the 2023 PBR Championship.

“Just focus on the process,” Alvidrez said from the dirt inside MVP Arena. “I’ve always said bull riding is a sprint marathon with no finish line. I’m here to win. God has blessed me so much. I’m just there to show his glory.”

The PBR Unleash The Beast is headed to Madison Square Garden in New York City. Below are the current 2023 PBR Unleash the Beast World Championship Standings:

(Place, Rider, Events, Wins, Top 5’s, Points)

1. Andrew Alvidrez, 30, 2, 3, 334.00

2. Cooper Davis, 22, 1, 1, 265.50

3. Daniel Keeping, 21, 1, 2, 235.00,

4. Rafael Jose de Brito, 23, 0, 3, 218.00

5. Mason Taylor, 38, 0, 1, 170.00

6. Thiago Salgado, 30, 0, 1, 166.50

7. Brady Oleson, 13, 1, 1, 158.00

8. Silvano Alves, 24, 0, 2, 139.00

9. Boudreaux Campbell, 31, 0, 2, 136.00

10. Keyshawn Whitehorse, 23, 0, 1, 127.50

11. Luciano De Castro, 39, 0, 1, 119.50

12. Dalton Kasel, 29, 0, 1, 116.50

13. Wingson Henrique da Silva, 23, 0, 1, 116.00

14. Jesse Petri, 12, 0, 1, 99.50

15. Sandro Batista, 27, 0, 1, 85.00

16. Colten Fritzlan, 25, 0, 1, 80.50

17. Marcelo Procopio Pereira, 17, 0, 1, 77.00

18. Braidy Randolph, 25, 0, 1, 76.50

19. Kaique Pacheco, 40, 0, 0, 75.50

20. Eduardo Aparecido, 30, 0, 0, 65.50

21. Manoelito de Souza Junior, 18, 0, 0, 61.00

22. Chase Outlaw, 22, 0, 0, 58.00

23. Casey Roberts, 30, 0, 0, 54.00

24. Koltin Hevalow, 24, 0, 0, 52.00

25. Derek Kolbaba, 38, 0, 0, 43.00

25. Junior Patrik Souza, 13, 0, 0, 43.00

27. Rafael Henrique dos Santos, 28, 0, 0, 41.00

28. Briggs Madsen, 26, 0, 0, 40.00

29. Marcus Mast, 36, 0, 0, 39.50

30. Bob Mitchell, 31, 0, 0, 38.00

31. Vitor Losnake, 19, 0, 0, 37.00

32. Tate Pollmeier, 17, 0, 0, 31.50

33. Wyatt Rogers, 5, 0, 0, 29.00

34. João Henrique Lucas, 27, 0, 0, 26.00

35. Eli Vastbinder, 35, 0, 0, 20.50

35. Dener Barbosa, 3, 0, 0, 20.50

37. Ezekiel Mitchell, 28, 0, 0, 13.00

38. Cody Jesus, 31, 0, 0, 12.00

38. Adriano Salgado, 29, 0, 0, 12.00

40. Daylon Swearingen, 35, 0, 0, 8.00

40. João Ricardo Vieira, 21, 0, 0, 8.00

40. Matt Triplett, 20, 0, 0, 8.00